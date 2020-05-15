Andhra Pradesh

NGT team conducts inquiry at LG Polymers plant

Committee spends over three hours interacting with company officials

A committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal, headed by Justice B. Seshasayana Reddy, held a detailed inquiry at the LG Polymers plant here on Friday to probe the circumstances of the gas leak that killed 12 persons in the vicinity of the plant on May 7.

The team spent over three hours at the plant and interacted with the company officials and the South Korean expert team. They also visited the plant and inspected the styrene monomer tank from which vapour leaked out.

The committee members also met various stakeholders, representatives of various political parties who had gone to submit their representations, and officials involved in the rescue operations.

It is learnt that the NGT committee will also hold discussions with the members of the high-power committee constituted by the State Government to probe the incident.

Various aspects, including the cause of disaster and its short-term and long-term impact on the environment and health of affected people, are being probed by the NGT committee.

