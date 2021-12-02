NGT slaps fine of ₹243 crore on AP Govt

Vijayawada

02 December 2021 22:47 IST

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has slapped a penalty of more than ₹243 crore on the Andhra Pradesh government for violation of environmental clearances.

The NGT, in its judgment pronounced and uploaded on Thursday, said the State government had violated the clearances with regard to the Polavaram project, Pattiseema project, Purushottapatnam project and Chintalapudi project.

The Project Proponent of Purushothapatnam LIS shall pay environmental compensation of ₹24.5622 crore, which is 1.5% of the project cost of ₹1,637.48 crores. Similarly, Project Proponents of Pattiseema Lift Irrigation Scheme shall pay environmental compensation of ₹24.9 crore, which is 1.5% of the project cost of ₹1,660 crores. Also, Project Proponents of Chintalapudi LIS shall pay ₹73.635 crore, which is 1.5% of ₹4,909 crores as environmental Compensation.

“This project is in process and it is said that 50% of the work has already been completed. Here, project cost approved in 2016 was ₹4,909.80 crores, hence we have taken above cost of project instead of considering the present cost,” the NGT said.

Project Proponents of Polavaram/Indira Sagar MIP shall pay Environmental Compensation of ₹120.075 crore, which is 0.75% of ₹16,010 crores. Here the project cost of ₹16,010 crores was shown as per 2010-2011. “Since it is an ongoing project and there was compliance of requirement of EC etc. hence, we have not gone with the subsequent increase of project cost,” the NGT said.

The NGT said that the environmental compensation should be paid by concerned PPs within 3 months with the APPCB.