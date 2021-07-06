Andhra Pradesh

NGT rejects petition on Rayalaseema water projects

The National Green Tribunal has expressed displeasure over the repeated references to the Rayalaseema lift irrigation projects.

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by farmers of Avulapalli in Chittor district opposing the three projects of the State for construction of balancing reservoirs.

The tribunal said that repeated litigation of the same matter was not appropriate. If it concluded that it was a repeat litigation, costs would be imposed on the petitioners, it said.

The NGT also refused to admit the petition on the request of the State, and permitted the State government to file its counter.


