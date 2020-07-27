NGT panel to probe fire at Visakha Solvents

National Green Tribunal (NGT) has formed a three-member committee to probe into the accident at Visakha Solvents that took place on July 13.
A major fire broke out at Visakha Solvents and engulfed a major part of the facility. In the fire, one person died and another sustained burn injuries.
As per the initial investigation, fire broke out when a solvent chemical -- dimethyl sulfoxide -- was in the distillation process and it caught fire due to generation of static electricity.
Taking cognizance of the accident, NGT has formed the three-member committee comprising a member from Central Pollution Control Board, one from APPCB and P. Jagannadha Rao from the Department of Chemical Engineering, Andhra University.
Prof. Jagannadha Rao said the panel is expected to give a report within three months. He was also a member in the committee formed by NGT to probe into the styrene monomer leak from LG Polymers Plant in Visakhapatnam on May 7 that killed 12 persons and hospitalised over 580 persons.
