NGT panel to probe damage to mangrove in Kakinada

‘Dredge spoil dumped on mudflat in violation of CRZ norms’

The National Green Tribunal (NGT), South Zone has constituted a four-member joint committee to probe into the alleged damage done to the mangrove mudflat at Kumbabhisekham near Kakinada by GMR Energy Limited and East Coast Concessions Private Limited (ECPL) .

Early this year, the GMR and the ECPL dredged the mudflat on the seafront for creating a channel to transport its decommissioned barge mounted power plant and dumped the dredge spoil on the mudflat.

The dredging activity was stopped after the issue was highlighted in a report titled ‘Power plant’s dredging activity poses threat to mudflat’ published in The Hindu on May 22.

Former bureaucrat and environmental activist E.A.S. Sarma and wetland expert K. Mrutyumjaya Rao moved the NGT, alleging the destruction of the mangrove cover by the GMR and the ECPL.

Alleging that a bund has been built to prevent the entry of seawater into the mangrove, they claimed that the area fell in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ-1) category.

Deadline set for report

On August 27, Justice K. Ramakrishna and expert member Saibal Dasgupta heard the case and constituted the committee comprising a senior officer of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (Chennai Regional Office), a senior officer of A.P. Coastal Zone Management Authority, a senior officer not below the rank of Chief Conservator of Forest and the Divisional Forest Officer of Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary. The panel has been told to submit the report on or before October 13.

“The panel has been directed to look into the nature of damage done to the mangrove mudflat due to the alleged dumping of dredge spoil, the construction of the bund and its effects on the eco-sensitive zone of the Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary,” the NGT stated in its order.

The panel will also suggest remedial measures to restore the damage, apart from assessing the environmental compensation needed.

‘Permission granted illegally’

Mr. Sarma, in the petition, also sought action against the officials of the A.P. Maritime Board, alleging that permissions were granted in violation of law on February 6 and June 10 for dumping of dredge spoil in the mangrove. He demanded that the bund built surrounding to the mangrove be removed and the dredge spoil be cleared.

“The mangrove at Kumbabhisekham mudflat is one of the prime habitat for two birds—Great knot, an endangered species, and Indian skimmer, which has been listed in vulnerable category. The major part of the mangrove cover at Kumbabhisekham has gone now,” Mr. Mruthyumjaya Rao told The Hindu.