NGT panel inspects damage to mangrove cover on mudflat

Kumbabhisekham mudflat with withering mangrove cover at Kakinada in East Godavari district on Thursday.

KAKINADA

11 December 2020 00:45 IST

Kumbabhisekham mudflat needs to be restored, opines team

The Joint Committee constituted by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) was urged to ensure restoration of Kumbabhishekham mudflat on the Kakinada coast, protecting the country’s one of the last surviving mudflats which is home for migratory birds ‘endangered’ Great Knot (Calidris tenuirostris) and ‘vulnerable’ Indian Skimmer (Rynchops albicollis).

The committee headed by Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change representative C. Palpandi and Rahul Pandey, Chief Conservator of Forest - Vijayawada, on Thursday investigated how the 30-acre mudflat was ‘destroyed in a phased manner by the GMR group by depositing dredged material’.

The entire patch of mangrove cover on the mudflat has dried up while the bund laid by the GMR group was found as a barrier for the entry of sea water into the mangrove cover.

Advertising

Advertising

Wetland expert K. Mrutyunjaya Rao, one of the petitioners in the case at the NGT, and environmental activist Eswar Satyanarayana explained to the committee the status of the mudflat before and after the dredged material was dumped.

“The Kumbabhishekham mudflat is arguably the only site in the country that is home for the two migratory birds which visit it in a great number in winter. The destruction of the mudflat will dampen the goals of the country’s ambitious ‘National plan for Conservation of Migratory Birds and their Habitats along the Central Asian Flyway (2018-23)’,” said Mr. Mrutyunjaya Rao.

International commitments

The two bird species had also been included in the country’s single species action plan.

Mr. Palpandi reminded the country’s commitments on action plan on the two species during the 13th Conference of Parties (COP) of the Convention on the conservation of migratory species of wild animals held in Gujrat in February.

Sightings

Mr. Palpandi sought details on the sighting of the bird species on the mudflat from wildlife authorities who confirmed the sighting of Great Knot and Indian Skimmer since 2017, referring to the programme funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). The committee directed Divisional Forest Officer C. Selvan to share the details on the birds.

“We are of the preliminary opinion that the Kumbabhishekham mudflat should be restored and protected,” said Mr. Palpandi.

Officials from the AP Maritime Board, representatives of the GMR group and forest officials also shared the information on the mudflat.