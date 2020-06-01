NGT hears former official’s plea on gas leak

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 June 2020 23:55 IST

Carelessness in plant operations, PCB clearances raised, says E.A.S. Sarma

The plea submitted by former bureaucrat E.A.S. Sarma on the damage caused to the public health and environment after styrene monomer vapour leaked out of a storage tank in LG Polymers India Limited here, had come up for hearing at the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, on Monday.

Mr. Sarma told The Hindu that he had made a plea before the regional bench of the NGT in Chennai and it had come for hearing on Monday in New Delhi.

“In my plea I have questioned how a foreign company operating in India could be so careless. I have also questioned how did APPCB grant Consent for Establishment (CFE) and Consent for Operation (CFO) in the beginning of 2019 for the unit’s expansion and how did the company function without obtaining the environment clearance from MoEF. I understand that an order has been passed and I should be receiving it by Monday late night or Tuesday morning,” he said.

Meanwhile, taking suo motu cognisance, the NGT appointed an expert committee headed by former High Court judge B. Seshasayana Reddy, to probe the incident. That report also came for hearing on Monday at Delhi.

The NGT had directed LG Polymers to deposit an initial amount of ₹50 crore towards liability, with the district magistrate.