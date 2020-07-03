NGT constitutes Joint Committee on illegal sand mining and aqua ponds in East Godavari

KAKINADA

03 July 2020 13:41 IST

The Joint Committee will inspect the 25-km stretch of coastline to assess the damage and recommend restoration of coastal ecosystem.

The National Green Tribunal (Southern Zone-Chennai) has constituted a Joint Committee to inspect the illegal beach sand mining and aqua ponds and assess the damage being done to the coastal ecosystem along the stretch of 25 kilometers of coastline in Malkipuram, Sakhinetipalli and Razole mandals in East Godavari district.

On July 1, the NGT Chaired by Justice K. Ramakrishna heard the case, filed by Venkatapathi Raja Ynumula, and constituted the Joint Committee.

According to the order issued on July 1, the Joint Committee comprises Senior Scientist (MoEF and CC-Chennai Regional Office), Senior Scientist from Central Pollution Control Board (Chennai Region), Senior Officer from A.P. Coastal Zone Management Authority, Scientist nominated by the National Centre for Sustainable Coastal Management (Chennai), Senior Officer from the A.P. Pollution Control Board and District Collector, East Godavari.

Advertising

Advertising

The Committee has been directed to inspect the places and submit a factual and action-taken report if any violation is found on or before October 8.

The Committee has been asked to inspect the illegal beach sand mining and aqua ponds along the coastline and the encroachment of the beach area for the aqua ponds, and assess the loss and damage caused due to the illegal sand mining.

It will also assess whether any contamination of groundwater was reported in the respective area. The NGT has asked the Committee to recommend actions to be taken against the violators.

The petitioner had alleged in his petition before the NGT, that illegal sand mining and aqua ponds were thriving and sand mounds along the beachside were being removed illegally without proper procedures, along the stretch of 25 kilometers.

“The illegal beach sand mining and aqua ponds have come up near eight villages — Pallipalem, Gogunnamatam, Sankaguptam, Padmatipalem, Turupalem, Gollapalem, Karavaka and Kesinapalli — in the mandals of Malkipuram, Sakhinetipalli, and Razole. The villages of Kesavdasupalem, Chintalamori, and Srugavarapupadu have been witnessing the entry of seawater into these habitations due to the illegal beach sand mining activity”, stated the petitioner.

The petitioner had appealed the NGT, seeking action for restoration and compensation from the violators for damaging the coastal ecosystem and seeking the removal of illegal aqua ponds in the CRZ area.