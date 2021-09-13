NGOs raise awareness on COVID etiquette among schoolchildren

CHITTOOR

13 September 2021 01:25 IST

Campaign launched in 40 panchayats in Chittoor district

The volunteers of the Rural Organisation for Poverty Eradication Services (ROPES), with the support of the NGO Children Believe, have launched a week-long awareness programme to educate schoolchildren on COVID-appropriate behaviour in 40 panchayats in Bangarupalem mandal.

As part of the programme, they would also distribute facemasks and sanitisers to 5,000 children.

Advertising

Advertising

Mandal Educational Officer Nageswara Rao and headmasters of the ZP High Schools of Ragimanupenta, Vepanapalle, Keeramanda and Jothalamadugu took part in the campaign.

With the reopening of schools in the State amid the threat of a third wave of the pandemic, there is an immense need to educate children on the importance of following social vaccine--wearing masks, physical distancing and hand washing, said ROPES chairman K. Dhanasekhar.

“Every student, from class I to class X, would be supplied with a kit containing facemasks, sanitizers and soaps, while girls would be given sanitary wear in addition to the above items. Over 1,000 members of the children’s clubs administered by the ROPES would be involved in the awareness campaign in the remote areas,” he said.

Mr. Nageswara Rao said that all steps were being initiated to ensure maintenance of physical distancing in the classrooms, besides adherence to safety norms. He advised the students to be careful while commuting.