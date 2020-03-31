Andhra Pradesh

NGOs, police distribute food, masks to the poor

Indian Red Cross Society members and others distributing food to sanitation workers in Eluru on Tuesday.

Indian Red Cross Society members and others distributing food to sanitation workers in Eluru on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: A.V.G. Prasad

Members of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), representatives of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs), police and advocates distributed food to sanitation workers and the needy in the town on Tuesday.

They also supplied water and buttermilk packets at different centres.

Philanthropists distributed rice and vegetables to the poor in some colonies. In some areas, they supplied milk packets to labourers who remained jobless for the past 10 days in wake of the lockdown.

DIG distributes masks

Police distributed food packets, masks and sanitisers to the homeless and the migrants who have been staying under bridges, on pavements and at other public places.

Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao distributed masks to the public at the Fire Station Centre.

The IRCS staff were seen cautioning people over the public address systems and explaining the symptoms of COVID-19. They distributed pamphlets on dos and dont’s to the public at several places.

Similar gestures were also extended in Tadepalligudem, Jangareddygudem, Tanuku, Chintalapudi, Narsapuram and other places in West Godavari district.

