NGOs extend all help to Titli victims

Indian Red Cross Society-New Delhi and other charitable organisations have been helping people in Titli cyclone-affected areas.

With the collapse of more than 48,000 houses, almost all those families were leading a pathetic life in the absence of shelter, utensils, clothes and other essentials.

IRCS has distributed relief materials, including 1,594 kitchen sets, 800 saris, 700 dhotis, 900 bed sheets, 440 buckets, 400 towels, 700 mosquito nets and 405 tarpaulins in selected villages, according to IRCS Srikakulam wing chairperson P. Jaganmohana Rao.

After studying the severe damage in 1,145 villages, IRCS-New Delhi, IRCS-A.P. and Telangana units sent relief material worth more than ₹62 lakh so far.

IRCS branches of East Godavari, Krishna and Visakhapatnam districts have sent volunteers to restore normalcy in the affected areas. “We requested IRCS headquarters to provide notebooks and textbooks to all the kids as they were damaged in the cyclone. We hope there will be positive response,” said Mr. Jaganmohana Rao.

Internal wiring

A team of engineering students of VSM College-Ramachandrapuram helped many villagers in repairing internal wiring. “APEPDCL restored power but actual benefit has not reached the villagers with the damage to internal wiring. We extended our service to the victims’ families with the suggestion from our academic director M.S.N. Murthy,” said the team representatives M.K. Bhasha, Ch.Jagadish and others. Haridwar-based Gayatri Pariwar’s branches of various districts, including Vizianagaram, sent relief material including essential commodities, clothes and utensils to Vajrapukotturu mandal, according to its representatives Kusumanchi Subbarao, Madipalli Kasi Visweswara Rao and Pulipati Venkatcharya.

Meanwhile, several villagers are eagerly waiting for the enumeration of the damage in the villages. It is essential for them to get the compensation from the government. Many villagers in Marripadu, Chintalpotru, Bandapalli, Kothapeta, Pothiriya, Manigana, Patigudlu, Mogilipadu and others urged the revenue officials to register full details of the damage so that they would be eligible to get compensation which is expected to be given by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu by end of this month.