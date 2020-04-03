NGOs come to the aid of the sick, elderly

The Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) has been providing food packets at the doorstep of senior citizens, differently-abled people and bedridden patients in Srikakulam who have become helpless for various reasons like servants and cooks not being able to come due to coronavirus fear and lockdown restrictions.

“After conducting a door-to-door survey, we have identified 52 families and started supplying them food packets. Food is also being provided every day for those living in orphanages and old-age homes. Collector J. Nivas has asked IRCS to continue the service till normalcy is restored in the district headquarters town,” said P. Jaganmohana Rao, IRCS State vice-chairman and chairman of the Srikakulam unit.

In association with other voluntary organisations and the support of mobile teams, IRCS could provide food packets to 22,000 needy persons in the State in the past two weeks. Volunteers of Junior Red Cross and Youth Red Cross were also undertaking awareness campaigns about the benefits of lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, he said.

Samachara Hakku Prachara Vedika Srikakulam general secretary J. Srinivasa Rao said essential commodities, including vegetables, were supplied to people living in Gara and Srikakulam mandals.

Sri Guru Raghavendra Swamy Charitable Trust president Baratam Kameswara Rao has been distributing fruits to police personnel and staff of medical and health department every day.