NGOs, child care institutions told to follow COVID-19 protocols in Andhra Pradesh

December 27, 2022 11:46 pm | Updated 11:46 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Juvenile Welfare and Women Development and Child Welfare (WD&CW) officials have asked the NGOs, anganwadi centres, government and private hostels and schools to take precautionary measures to prevent the spread of BF.7, new variant of coronavirus.

Juvenile Welfare, Correctional Services and Welfare of Street Children Director B.D.V. Prasad Murthy said that an alert had been issued to all Child Care Institutions (CCIs) to strictly follow the COVID-19 protocols.

“Around 5,000 children are living in 497 CCIs, also known as NGO homes, permitted by the government in Andhra Pradesh. We request the CCI managements to supply masks and sanitisers to all the inmates,” Mr. Prasad Murthy said.

Even as there are no fresh guidelines on the new variant, the managements have been instructed to follow the existing protocols to check the spread of the virus, the officials said.

WD&CW Project Director of NTR District G. Uma Devi said that instructions had been issued to the social welfare, BC, SC and tribal welfare hostels and anganwadi centres to follow the COVID-19 protocols.

“In hostels and schools, the managements must ensure that social distance norms are followed, children should wear masks and sanitise their hands. The wardens and other staff should take steps to sanitise the furniture, wash rooms, buses and the premises,” said Ms. Uma Devi.

Meanwhile, the South Central Railway (SCR) officials instructed the staff to follow COVID-19 protocols. They appealed to the passengers to wear masks, avoid gatherings and use hand sanitisers.

At some anganwadi centres and public places, signboards reading ‘No Mask, No Entry’, ‘Sanitise Your Hands Regularly’ have been put up.

The South Central Railway (SCR) also appealed to the passengers and staff to follow adequate precautions to check the spread of the virus.