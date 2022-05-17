NGO takes up awareness drive on water, sanitation in A.P.

Plans to work with schoolchildren

Plans to work with schoolchildren

WaterAid India program coordinator (Community Mobilisation) Byjesh Kattarkandi said that WaterAid India (a non-governmental organisation) was striving to supply quality water to people.

Mr. Byjesh told the media here on Monday that clean water, decent toilets, and good hygiene should be a normal part of the daily life for everyone. But, in reality, it was not happening.

The NGO was creating awareness among people in 13 States of the country regarding water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).

In Andhra Pradesh, three districts, Guntur, Vizianagaram and Chittoor (as existing before creation of new districts), had been chosen for the programme.

WaterAid India was helping in building community-level models around clean water and decent toilets. Strong community cadres, like Basti Vikas Manch, were a key strength of the programme, he said.

Mr. Byjesh said they were holding talks with the State government with regard to Nadu-Nedu in schools. The plan was to create awareness among schoolchildren and set up water supply units in schools.