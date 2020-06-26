NGO distributes critical daily supplies to beneficiaries

The Ability People (TAP), with the support from Azim Premji Philanthropic Initiatives, provided critical daily supplies like adult diapers, male external catheters, uro bags and leg bags to 100 beneficiaries at the Ability Rehabilitation Centre (ARC) here on Friday.
The beneficiaries were chosen from poor families in East and West Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts. In some extremely deserving cases, air and water beds were also given to prevent chronic bedsores in addition to the regular list of medicines and other supplies.
VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivas, who participated as a chief guest, handed over the supplies to some of the beneficiaries, who were able to reach the ARC with the help of their caretakers. The remaining beneficiaries will be handed over the supplies by the members and volunteers of the TAP at their homes by June 30, according to its founder and secretary Dilip Patro.
Those who are still in need of the essential equipment in all the 13 districts of the State, especially bedridden and, head and spinal cord injured persons, can contact the organisation on the toll-free helpline No. 1804258911 or on mobile: 85 00 36 57 36.
