N.G. Ranga’s bust unveiled at Srikakulam

Published - November 07, 2024 08:35 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM:

The Hindu Bureau
MLA Gondu Shankar and others paying tributes to freedom fighter N.G. Ranga after unveiling his statue in Srikakulam on Thursday.

MLA Gondu Shankar and others paying tributes to freedom fighter N.G. Ranga after unveiling his statue in Srikakulam on Thursday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Srikakulam MLA Gondu Shankar has said that freedom fighter Acharya N.G. Ranga’s contribution for the progress of agriculture would continue to inspire people’s representatives, agriculturalists, academicians and scientists in the country.

He formally unveiled a bust of N.G. Ranga on his birth anniversary at Smrutivanam of freedom fighters here on Thursday, (November 7, 2024).

He congratulated former Minister Triuparana Venkataratnam for the installation of the statue of the great leader. Gandhi Mandir committee members Surgani Mohana Rao, Jami Bhimasankar, M.V.V.S. Sashtry, Natukula Mohan, Konkyana Venugopal, Ponnada Ravikumar and others were present.

