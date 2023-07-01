Next 15 days critical for student enrolments in schools, says official

July 01, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Principal Secretary, School Education, Praveen Prakash on Saturday said the next 15 days were crucial for achieving the targeted 100% enrolment of students in Classes 1 to 12, as discussed in a recent review meeting with the Chief Secretary K. S. Jawahar Reddy.

He said the officials concerned should ensure that every child born after September 1, 2005 and before August 31, 2018 was in school or college and the respective district Collectors should review it on a daily basis. He said the student info portal was a key source to identify if a student had been enrolled in school or college.

Mr. Praveen Prakash said it would be the duty of the Collectors to ensure that all volunteers secure 100% Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) badges in the district, re-admission of students who could not pass even the supplementary exams in Classes 10 and 12 and registration of all students’ names in the student info portal.

Guidance

The Principal Secretary said senior officers from the Department of School Education would assist and guide the Collectors in reaching the target. The Collectors in the Kadapa school education zone would be assisted by him (Praveen Prakash), those in the Guntur zone would get assistance from the Commissioner, School Education, S. Suresh Kumar, their counterparts in the Visakhapatnam zone would be assisted by the Commissioner, Intermediate Education, Saurabh Gaur and the ones in the Kakinada zone could rely on assistance by Commissioner, School Infrastructure, K. Bhaskar.

He said the above stated officials would remain in constant touch with the Collectors on a daily basis and ensure 100% enrolment of students in schools by July 14, when the next meeting with the Chief Secretary was scheduled to take place.

