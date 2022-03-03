Key news developments expected from Andhra Pradesh today

Leaders of the United Teachers' Federation reiterate their demand for the repeal of the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) and revive the old pension system. Andhra Pradesh Government’s efforts to speed up the evacuation of Telugu students and residents stranded in war-hit Ukraine. TDP politburo meeting. The meeting is likely to discuss the forthcoming Assembly session which is expected to begin on March 7. Low pressure formed in the Bay of Bengal is expected to result in heavy rains in some regions of Andhra Pradesh. Farmers in Krishna were alerted about possible rainfall in the district from tomorrow. Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University 51st convocation in Tirupati today. Vijayawada Mayor to launch dog sterilisation and anti-rabid vaccination drive at Ajith Singh Nagar.

