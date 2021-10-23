Newly-wed woman dies, one serious after SUV caught in flood waters

CHITTOOR:

23 October 2021 13:04 IST

According to the police, the marriage party consisting of a newly-wed couple, their parents and relatives was proceeding to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

In a tragic incident, a newly-wed woman died and a five- year-old child fell critically ill after a vehicle carrying a six-member marriage party from Raichur in Karnataka was caught in flood water below a railway under bridge in Tirupati in the early hours of Saturday.

According to the police, the marriage party consisting of a newly-wed couple, their parents and relatives was proceeding to Tirumala for darshan of Lord Venkateswara.

After reaching Tirupati, the vehicle had to pass through the railway under-bridge near the West Church which was clogged due to heavy rain Friday night.

Advertising

Advertising

Unaware of the danger, the driver drove the vehicle into the water and the vehicle stopped midway and was stuck beneath the water.

While the deceased, Sandhya (24), died of asphyxiation inside the vehicle, six others, including the driver, could save themselves by exiting from the vehicle.

However, a five-year-old girl child who gulped the rainwater was rushed to the SVRR Hospital and her condition was said to be serious. The SV University police registered a case and took up investigation.