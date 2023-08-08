Newly-married couple ends life in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district

August 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

A newly-married couple reportedly ended their lives on successive days in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district.

The shocking incident happened under Tadipatri limits. While the wife ended her life on August 7, the husband followed suit on August 8. According to the railway police, Manjunath (26) of Chinna Polamada and Rama Devi (24) had a love marriage six months ago and were leading a happy life.

Rama Devi was found dead on the track near Tellavaripalle on Monday evening. Dubbing it as suicide due to dowry harassment, the woman’s parents lodged a complaint with the Railway Police. Manjunath also reportedly ended his life the next morning.

Parents of both the deceased persons lodged a complaint with the police. The reason for the couple’s extreme step could not be immediately ascertained and the police have launched a probe by talking to their immediate family members.

(Those with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for free counselling.)