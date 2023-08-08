HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Newly-married couple ends life in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur district

The shocking incident happened under Tadipatri limits.

August 08, 2023 05:00 pm | Updated 05:06 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

A newly-married couple reportedly ended their lives on successive days in Tadipatri constituency of Anantapur district.

The shocking incident happened under Tadipatri limits. While the wife ended her life on August 7, the husband followed suit on August 8. According to the railway police, Manjunath (26) of Chinna Polamada and Rama Devi (24) had a love marriage six months ago and were leading a happy life.

Rama Devi was found dead on the track near Tellavaripalle on Monday evening. Dubbing it as suicide due to dowry harassment, the woman’s parents lodged a complaint with the Railway Police. Manjunath also reportedly ended his life the next morning.

Parents of both the deceased persons lodged a complaint with the police. The reason for the couple’s extreme step could not be immediately ascertained and the police have launched a probe by talking to their immediate family members.

(Those with suicidal tendency can dial 100 for free counselling.)

Related Topics

Anantapur / Andhra Pradesh / suicide / death

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.