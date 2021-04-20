Newly-electedAMC corporator passes away

The 17th ward corporator, Chintakunta Padmavathamma(58), died on Monday morning after undergoing treatment at a hospital in Bengaluru for the past four days.

Padmavathamma, who had won on the YSR Congress Party ticket in the recent municipal elections, was being treated for some lung infection. It was not clear if she had tested positive for the COVID-19.

The untimely death of the corporator has shocked people in the city. Anantapur Urban MLA Anantha Venkatarami Reddy, Mayor Mohammed Waseem Saleem and Municipal Commissioner P.V.V.S. Murthy have condoled her death.