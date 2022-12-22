Newly-elected president of A.P. secretariat staff association meets CM

December 22, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Venkatrami Reddy bags the post for the second consecutive term

V. Raghavendra

K. Venkatrami Reddy, who was elected president of the AP Secretariat Employees’ Association (APSEA), met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday. It was for the second consecutive term Mr. Venkatrami Reddy was elected to the post, according to a press release.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkatrami Reddy’s panel swept the election on Wednesday. He secured a majority of 288 votes over his rival Ramakrishna. They polled 720 and 432 votes respectively.

Yarranna Yadav was elected as the vice-president, Satya Sulochana woman vice-president, Srikrishna general secretary, Gopi Krishna additional secretary, Manohar joint secretary, R. Rama Devi woman joint secretary, K. Venkat Rao treasurer and Sai was elected as secretary (sports).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US