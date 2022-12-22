  1. EPaper
Newly-elected president of A.P. secretariat staff association meets CM

Venkatrami Reddy bags the post for the second consecutive term

December 22, 2022 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra

K. Venkatrami Reddy, who was elected president of the AP Secretariat Employees’ Association (APSEA), met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Thursday. It was for the second consecutive term Mr. Venkatrami Reddy was elected to the post, according to a press release.

Mr. Venkatrami Reddy’s panel swept the election on Wednesday. He secured a majority of 288 votes over his rival Ramakrishna. They polled 720 and 432 votes respectively.

Yarranna Yadav was elected as the vice-president, Satya Sulochana woman vice-president, Srikrishna general secretary, Gopi Krishna additional secretary, Manohar joint secretary, R. Rama Devi woman joint secretary, K. Venkat Rao treasurer and Sai was elected as secretary (sports).

