Newly-elected GVMC corporators vow to develop their wards

Big responsibility on our shoulders, they say

Young and newly-elected corporators were all smiles after assuming office in the new council of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC), here on Thursday.

Taking oath as the new ward members at the council hall of GVMC, the corporators said a big responsibility now lay on their shoulders and vowed to do all they could to develop their localities. They said that they would keep a close watch on sanitation and take up daily ward visits/inspections and be available for their people round the clock. Women comprised most of the newly-elected corporators.

YSRCP corporator from Ward 58, G. Lavanya, said that she would try to make her ward a model ward among the other 98 wards in the GVMC limits. The 26-year old, who is pursuing LLB from a private college, said that social service comes first for her. She added that she would not let the people of her ward down, especially the ones who voted for her.

Noted badminton player from the city P. Usha Sri, who won as corporator from Ward 43, said that she would strive hard to ensure that welfare schemes of the government reach citizens. She also said that ward visits and interaction with the people will be taken up from time to time. I would also strive to create awareness about sanitation and cleanliness among the masses to make Vizag a clean and green city, she said.

Ward 39 corporator (Independent) Mohammed Sadiq said that he would fight against key issues including air pollution which has been haunting people of his ward for decades.

A few corporators said that the first major demand of the people from their wards is better roads, which they would take up immediately.