HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Newly appointed State Cong. Mahila chief expresses concern at ‘rising atrocities’ against women in State

Lam Tantiya Kumari takes oath as the women’s wing president in Vijayawada on August 7

August 08, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Lam Tantiya Kumari expressed concern at the ‘growing atrocities’ against women in the State.

Speaking after taking oath as the women’s wing president at a programme held at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday, she said every woman, irrespective of age, was having to worry about her safety these days.

Netta D’souza, All India Mahila Congress president, who attended the event as chief guest, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was bent on undoing all the good that his father and former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had done for women.

Congratulating Ms. Tantiya Kumari, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said women empowerment would be realised only with the coming of the party into power.

Congress media cell chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Tulsi Reddy said if voted to power, the Congress would make cooking gas cylinder available at ₹500, and called upon women functionaries of the party to take the slogan to every doorstep in the State. He also asked party members to list out all the ills that the YSRCP and TDP had committed and raise awareness among the public.

Ms. Tantiya Kumari expressed her gratitude towards the party members for reposing faith in her and said she would strive to do her best.

The members observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to revolutionary singer and activist Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, who died on Sunday.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.