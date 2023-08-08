Newly appointed State Cong. Mahila chief expresses concern at ‘rising atrocities’ against women in State

August 08, 2023 08:26 am | Updated 08:26 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Newly appointed Andhra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Lam Tantiya Kumari expressed concern at the ‘growing atrocities’ against women in the State.

Speaking after taking oath as the women’s wing president at a programme held at Andhra Ratna Bhavan here on Monday, she said every woman, irrespective of age, was having to worry about her safety these days.

Netta D’souza, All India Mahila Congress president, who attended the event as chief guest, said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was bent on undoing all the good that his father and former Chief Minister the late Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had done for women.

Congratulating Ms. Tantiya Kumari, Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju said women empowerment would be realised only with the coming of the party into power.

Congress media cell chairman and former Rajya Sabha member Tulsi Reddy said if voted to power, the Congress would make cooking gas cylinder available at ₹500, and called upon women functionaries of the party to take the slogan to every doorstep in the State. He also asked party members to list out all the ills that the YSRCP and TDP had committed and raise awareness among the public.

Ms. Tantiya Kumari expressed her gratitude towards the party members for reposing faith in her and said she would strive to do her best.

The members observed two minutes of silence and paid tributes to revolutionary singer and activist Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar, who died on Sunday.