Newborn found in bushes in Pothupeta

CHITTOOR

29 August 2020 07:23 IST

A newborn baby boy was found abandoned amidst thorny bushes at Pothupeta of Pedda Tippa Samudram mandal, 150 km from here, on Friday . It was handed over to the care of the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) officials at Madanapalle.

According to the police, some locals on their way to answer the nature’s call on the village outskirts in the early hours found the baby wrapped in a cloth. At first, the baby was thought to be lifeless, but after seeing signs of life, the baby was dropped at the doorstep of a nearby house.

On information, the police shifted the baby to the PHC at B. Kotha Kota. The doctors said the baby was a few hours old and in a healthy condition. The police said that matter would be probed into.

Advertising

Advertising