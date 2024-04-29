GIFT a SubscriptionGift
New YSRCP manifesto catches attention of voters, says S. Kota MLA

April 29, 2024 07:08 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
YSRCP MLA candidate of Srungavarapukota, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, campaigning in Boddavara of S. Kota constituency in Vizianagaram district.

Srungavarapukota MLA and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) nominee, Kadubandi Srinivasa Rao, said that YSRCP’s new manifesto caught the attention of everyone, as it has promised some financial increment in some of the schemes, in phases, such as monthly pension. The monthly pension will be increased from ₹3,000 to ₹3,500 from January 2028, with an annual increase of ₹250 in 2028 and 2029.

He participated in the election campaign in Boddavara, Krishnapuram, Vemulapalli, Santha Gowramma Peta and other areas of the constituency, on Monday. Speaking to the voters, he said that farmers would also get additional benefit under the Rythu Bharosa scheme. “Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has credibility among people who strongly believe that he would implement all the assurances,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

