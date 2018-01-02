New Year revelry sparks communal tension in Guntur dt.

Clashes broke out between two communities after a minor incident involving youngsters over parking of vehicles at Gottipadu village in Prathipadu mandal. A couple of stray stone throwing incidents had been reported.

Kona Sasidhar, district Collector and Ch. Vijaya Rao, SP, rushed to the village and took stock of the situation. They appealed for calm and conducted a meeting of the elders of both the communities.

Two men who suffered head injuries are being treated at the Government General Hospital here.

In a related incident at Itikampadu village in Ponnur mandal, clashes broke out between two groups.

Gangadharam, Dy. SP, Bapatla, said the incident took place after 12 am. According to the complaint lodged by M. Ravindra Babu at the Ponnur Rural police station, a group of youth smeared mud to the statue of B.R Ambedkar. A case under the Prevention of Atrocities Act (SC, ST) was registered.

The incident followed an argument. A group of about 15-20 youth had a scuffle with the youth of another community over parking of motor cycles. The elders intervened and even as the group was leaving the village, they were followed by the youth of the other community, who alleged that they rained stones on a school.

The youth then allegedly smeared the statue of Ambedkar which triggered tension.