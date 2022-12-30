New year celebrations to be allowed under tight police vigil, says Commissioner

December 30, 2022 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata said that new year celebrations will be allowed only till 1 a.m. on January 1 under tight police vigil.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Rana said that the district would be under the strict vigil of the police department and people should abide by Section 30 of the Police Act and Section 144 of Cr.P.C. which were in force.

All the new year celebration events should be conducted under CCTV surveillance and organisers should mandatorily acquire permission from the local police, he said.

Mr. Rana advised people to celebrate the new year at their homes and any kind of celebrations on the roads and public places would not be allowed at any cost.

Flyovers to remain closed

MR. Rana said traffic movement on M.G. Road, Eluru Road and BRTS Road would be restricted and Benz Circle Flyover, Kankadurga Flyover and CVR Flyover would be closed.

In view of the alert over the spread of new variant of the coronavirus, clubs, restaurants and other indoor establishments should ensure that not more than 60% of their capacity is filled during the new year celebrations, he added.