New Year celebrated with gusto as cases dip

Special prayers were organised at the Santhepeta Saibaba temple in Ongole on Friday.

ONGOLE

02 January 2021 06:18 IST

Collector P. Bhaskar and SP Siddharth Kaushal take part in celebrations

With incidence of COVID-19 subsiding, people came out of their homes to celebrate the New Year with fun and frolic across Prakasam district on Friday.

The tastefully-decorated Jewett Memorial Baptist Church, the mother of nearly 2,000 churches in the South, witnessed a good gathering from midnight. Members of the Christian community offered special prayers on the occasion fully adhering to the social etiquette of COVID-19 times.

The revellers cut cakes at the busy Church Centre and distributed them with friends and relatives under the watchful eyes of police personnel who maintained a strict vigil to prevent drunken driving.

Advertising

Advertising

Members of GenX raced on motorcycles on the arterial trunk road shouting in chorus ‘Happy New Year’ at the stroke of midnight.

Combining tradition and modernity, devotees made a thanksgiving visit to the decked-up Santhepeta Saibaba temple and other temples.

Collector P. Bhaskar and Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal were among those who took part in the celebrations. Parties were also organised in several apartments. Friends and relatives enjoyed themselves with dishes, music and dance on the occasion. Friendly badminton, kabaddi matches were also held.