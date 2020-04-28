New worry for Anantapur district health officials

Even as the Anantapur district administration is struggling to contain the situation in Hindupur which has recorded a large number of COVID-19 positive cases, it is faced with a new challenge — the western part of the district which shares border with Karnataka, has emerged as a hotspot of sorts with a migrant worker testing positive on Tuesday. The area has been witnessing steady influx of migrant workers since the imposition of the lockdown.

Three more discharged

The total number of positive cases in the district has gone up to 54 with a 22-year-old youth from Kothakota in Vidapanakal mandal testing positive. He had gone to Mumbai for work and after returning, he developed symptoms.

Meanwhile, three more persons were discharged from the KIMS Saveera COVID19 Hospital as they tested negative twice in the past 48 hours.

MP swings into action

Two of them two are from Hindupur town — a 36-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman — while the third person is a 49-year-old man from Poolakunta village in Hindupur mandal. They were presented cheques for ₹2,000 each on behalf of the State government and given a sendoff by the District Medical and Health Officer KVNS Anil Kumar and other officials.

Meanwhile, Hindupur Member of Parliament Gorantla Madhav coordinated distribution of rice and pulses to the poor in red zones in Hindupurby collecting the data on the needy from the municipality. Mr. Madhav said essential items worth ₹1.4 crore were sent on 100 tractors in different wards with the Ward Volunteer and a representative of the 40-odd donors from among the industrialists, educational institutions.

“We have ensured that there was social distancing and only about 400 to 500 most needy persons per ward were delivered the goods at their doorstep,” the MP told The Hindu. Since not many people were allowed into containment zones, we just stocked all the materials at the TTD Kalyana Mandapam and displayed the names of all donors on two banners.

Many employed in the nearby industrial areas were hard pressed for money due to the lockdown, he added.