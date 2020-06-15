New West Godavari SP assumes charge

ELURU

15 June 2020 23:46 IST

‘Protection of women and children will be my priority’

IPS officer K. Narayan Naik assumed charge as Superintendent of Police of West Godavari district here on Monday.

Mr. Naik, who took over from Navdeep Singh Grewal, had earlier served as Superintendent of Government Railway Police(GRP), Vijayawada, and also as Guntur SP.

Advertising

Advertising

Speaking on the occasion, the SP said that protection of women and children in the district would be his priority and added that steps would be taken to prevent cyber crimes, gambling and rooster fights.

“Police personnel, in association with Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB), will conduct raids and put an end to ID liquor manufacturing dens and smuggling of IMFL and NDPL liquor. Vigil at all the border check-posts will be tightened,” the new SP said.

Police will also visit the sand reaches on Godavari bund and other streams and take steps to prevent sand smuggling, the SP said warning of stern action against the sand and liquor smugglers.

Later, he met Eluru Range DIG K.V. Mohan Rao, West Godavari Collector Revu Mutyala Raju and other officers. He reviewed the law and order situation in the district with the Additional Superintendents of Police, Dy. SPs and other officers at the District Police Office (DPO).