New water treatment plant inaugurated in Tirupati

January 18, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A water treatment plant, using phytorid technology and with an installed capacity of 5 MLD (million litres per day), was formally inaugurated by legislator Bhumana Karunakar Reddy near Vinayaka Sagar on Karakambadi Road in Tirupati on January 18(Wednesday).

City Mayor R. Sireesha Yadav, MCT Commissioner Anupama Anjali, Deputy Mayors B. Abhinay Reddy and Mudra Narayana were present.

Until now, untreated sewage water from seven divisions of the city used to flow by gravity into Vinayaka Sagar, spewing stink and causing spread of diseases.

With the installation of this plant using phytorid technology, which is developed by CSIR’s National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (NEERI), the sewage water will be treated before being diverted into the tank, which is used for immersion of idols during Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

The plant, which is claimed to be the country’s largest one to use phytorid technology, has been developed at an outlay of ₹14 crore under Smart City funds, said Ms. Anupama Anjali.

“It is heartening to see that Vinayaka idols will be immersed in purified water hereafter,” Mr. Karunakar Reddy said on the occasion. Superintending Engineer T. Mohan and the contractor Bhanodaya Reddy explained its features to the legislator.