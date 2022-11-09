New voters told to enrol themselves in electoral roll in Vijayawada

The final electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2023, says Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena

Tharun Boda VIJAYAWADA
November 09, 2022 21:57 IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena and NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao taking part in a voter awareness rally in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

Stressing the need for exercising the right to vote for a stronger democracy, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena has urged all the eligible citizens to enrol as voters.

Mr. Meena, along with NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and others, took part in a voter awareness rally organised as part of the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme on M.G. Road in Vijayawada on November 9 (Wednesday). Later, an awareness meeting was held at Siddhartha Academy.

Mr. Mukesh Kumar advised the youth aged 18 years and above to enrol themselves as voters and ensure that every eligible person in their families has a voter identity card.

Students taking part in a voter awareness rally in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

“The draft electoral roll has been published and the final electoral roll will be published on January 5, 2023. Citizens who have registered for the voter identity card can go through the draft electoral roll at their respective polling booths and ensure their name is included in the list,” said Mr. Meena.

Mr. Dilli Rao said there was a need for creating awareness on the importance of the right to vote among the youth, adding that voter registration could also be done online.

Scores of students from various colleges took part in the rally that began at Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium and culminated at Siddhartha Academy.

SVEEP Nodal Officer and NTR district Joint Collector Shrivas Nupur, District Revenue Officer K. Mohan Kumar, Sub-Collector Aditi Singh and others were present on the occasion.

