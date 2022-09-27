Andhra Pradesh: New Vice-Chancellor appointed at Acharya Nagarjuna University

Rajasekhar Patteti, the new Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University. | Photo Credit: T. VIJAYA KUMAR

Rajasekhar Patteti, professor of English who has been holding charge as Vice-Chancellor (FAC) was appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University by Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan for a term of three years. A Government Order (Ms No. 39) dated September 27 was issued by the Higher Education Department to this effect.

Dr. Rajasekhar served as In-charge Vice Chancellor for nearly three years after he was posted in October 2019.

ANU, the largest public university in the region, is located in the capital city region. It offers multidisciplinary courses at graduate, post-graduate and engineering levels and is known for its quality research facilities.

Dr. Rajasekhar, a distinguished scholar in English, has served in many capacities. He steered the university through some turbulent times in the capacity of Registrar in recent years, particularly in the aftermath of the suicide of an engineering student in August 2015.

Security protocols were tightened at the university and several anti-ragging measures were initiated during his tenure. Dr. Rajasekhar is also known for his outstanding work in the field of English Literature, particularly Fourth World Literature, encompassing the language and literature of the native inhabitants of the United States, Canada, Australia and Dalits in India.