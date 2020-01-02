New vehicle parking system at Vijayawada airport from Jan. 5

The Vijayawada International Airport is going to implement new vehicle parking policy from January 5 according to which vehicle owners have to pay a minimum fare to access the exit and entry points and the parking lot.

The minimum parking fare will be ₹20 per four-wheeler for the first 30 minutes and ₹55 up to the first two hours, and later ₹10 per hour will be charged up to seven hours and ₹165 for 24 hours, according to Airport director G. Madhusudhana Rao.

For two-wheelers, the minimum charge is ₹10 and for buses and trucks it is ₹20, while it is ₹30 for commercial vehicles. At present, fare for the first five minutes is free and later ₹35 is levied for two hours for cars, according to officials.

Automated parking

Mr. Rao along with other airport officials inaugurated the new automated parking management system on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters later, Mr. Rao said that following the Airports Authority of India’s guidelines, the new vehicle parking policy has been framed as per the standard operating procedure.

He said a single contractor has been appointed for lane management and parking management and the free time concept has been lifted.

To reduce the burden on pickup and drop vehicles, a lower time slab of 0 to 30 minutes has been created under which minimum fare is charged, according to him.

Owners of the vehicles not complying with the pickup and drop lane discipline would be fined ₹500 and traffic marshals would be deployed to ensure lane management, he said.

As per the new policy, only government vehicles are exempted from paying the parking fee, while vehicles hired by the government have to pay the fee.

Aggregator-based cab services like Ola and Uber are allowed to drop passengers under commercial vehicle category but pickups by them would not be allowed as the respective companies did not take part in the tendering process, Mr. Rao said.