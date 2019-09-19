New TTD trust board constituted

The State government on Wednesday announced the names of new Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board of Trustees.

As per G.O. MS No. 405, while eight members were from A.P., seven were from Telangana, four from Tamil Nadu, three from Karnataka and one each from Maharashtra and New Delhi.

V. Prasanthi Reddy, wife of MP V. Prabhakara Reddy; MLAs U.V. Ramana Murthy, M. Mallikarjuna Reddy and Kolusu Parthasarathy; former MLA Parigela Murali Krishna; and three others – Nadendla Subba Rao, D.P. Anantha and Chippagiri Prasad Kumar – were appointed as trustees.

The seven members appointed from Telangana were J. Rameswara Rao (Chairman of MyHome group); B. Parthasaradhi Reddy, Gundavaram Venkata Bhaskara Rao, Mooramsetti Ramulu, D. Damodar Rao, K. Siva Kumar and Putta Pratapa Reddy.

India Cements group MD and former BBBI Chairman Narayanaswami Srinivasan; Krishnamurthy Vaidyanathan; Dr. Nichitha Muttavarapu; and MLA Kumaraguru found place on the board from Tamil Nadu.

Writer and Infosys Foundation chairperson Sudha Murty was among the members from Karnataka along with Ramesh Shetty and Sampath Ravi Narayana.

M.S. Shiva Shankaran from New Delhi and Rajesh Sharma from Maharashtra were also taken on board.

These 25 members, along with four ex officio members, would constitute the board of trustees, the government order said.