ADVERTISEMENT

New tourism spots being developed in Parvatipuram-Manyam district

July 14, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Parvatipuram-Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar visiting the Adali viewpoint near Sithampet of Vizianagaram district on Thuursday.

The Parvatipuram-Manyam district administration is planning to boost tourism in Sithampet and other regions as many locations have already been attracting tourists even in the absence of basic facilities.

The Adali viewpoint is being developed as one of the best tourism spots in the district. Collector Nishant Kumar and ITDA-Sithampet Project Officer Kalpana Kumari directed the engineering and tourism departments to develop basic amenities such as camping tents, food courts, photo session spots and others.

The government is spending around ₹1.6 crores for the construction of restaurants and commercial complexes near Adali view point which provides an opportunity for tourists to enjoy themselves in nature’s lap.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are developing a tribal museum also to depict the culture and traditions of tribals of the region. It is going to be another attraction in the Sithampet area,” said Mr. Nishant Kumar. He hoped that the works would be completed in a couple of months as more tourists from Odisha and other places are likely to visit Sithampet tribal areas in the month of October and November 2023. He asked officials to promote tourism at Thotapalli reservoir and other places located on the Parvatipuram-Palakonda route.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US