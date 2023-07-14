HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New tourism spots being developed in Parvatipuram-Manyam district

July 14, 2023 08:41 am | Updated 08:41 am IST - PARVATIPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Parvatipuram-Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar visiting the Adali viewpoint near Sithampet of Vizianagaram district on Thuursday.

Parvatipuram-Manyam District Collector Nishant Kumar visiting the Adali viewpoint near Sithampet of Vizianagaram district on Thuursday.

The Parvatipuram-Manyam district administration is planning to boost tourism in Sithampet and other regions as many locations have already been attracting tourists even in the absence of basic facilities.

The Adali viewpoint is being developed as one of the best tourism spots in the district. Collector Nishant Kumar and ITDA-Sithampet Project Officer Kalpana Kumari directed the engineering and tourism departments to develop basic amenities such as camping tents, food courts, photo session spots and others.

The government is spending around ₹1.6 crores for the construction of restaurants and commercial complexes near Adali view point which provides an opportunity for tourists to enjoy themselves in nature’s lap.

“We are developing a tribal museum also to depict the culture and traditions of tribals of the region. It is going to be another attraction in the Sithampet area,” said Mr. Nishant Kumar. He hoped that the works would be completed in a couple of months as more tourists from Odisha and other places are likely to visit Sithampet tribal areas in the month of October and November 2023. He asked officials to promote tourism at Thotapalli reservoir and other places located on the Parvatipuram-Palakonda route.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.