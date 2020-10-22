‘New tourism policy will be flexible, aggressive’

It is aimed at giving industry status to mega projects: official

Special Chief Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Rajat Bhargav, on Wednesday said the new tourism policy, to be released soon, is not only flexible and aggressive but will also address key issues such as giving industry status to mega tourism projects.

Potential locations

Speaking at an online interactive session on ‘Revival of tourism in Andhra Pradesh’ organised by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Mr. Bhargav said the department had identified high potential locations for development of hotels and resorts, and had been actively marketing it to investors and developers of international repute. Plans were also in the offing to develop amusement parks and adventure sports while ensuring seamless connectivity of the destinations from all major airports.

He emphasised the importance of marketing in quick revival of tourism.

Responding to the issues raised by the industry bodies, Managing Director of AP Tourism Development Corporation and CEO of AP Tourism Authority Pravin Kumar said the department had adopted a strategy for revival of the sector. He said the next two months would be crucial from the standpoint of building confidence in the tourists about safe travel. Aggressive, yet cautious marketing, coupled with adherence to the SOPs for safe operation of hotels, would be critical for revival, he said.

Mr. Pravin Kumar said the APTDC had already started operating its 37 hotels across the State.

The tourism committee members stressed the importance of resolving the issues impeding the recovery of the sector. They said, though hotels and other establishments had opened, the footfalls were anything but encouraging.

They said the path to revival would involve building a perception of safe tourism in the minds of people, and the neighbouring States would have to work together to ensure free flow of tourists across borders.

“It will involve a coordinated effort between the stakeholders such as the Central government, State governments, tourism bodies, tour and travel operators and hospitality industry,” he emphasised.

They also recommended a unified mobile app to better synergise the efforts being undertaken by various states.