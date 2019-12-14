New tour packages from Tirupati started

The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has unveiled new packages in the form of one-day and two-day tours for the benefit of the tourists landing in Tirupati to visit the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

The Tirupati – Kanipakam – Golden Temple one-day tour will take the devotees to the famed Kanipaka Varasiddhi Vinayaka temple and the Narayani (Golden) temple near Vellore.

The Tirupati – Horsley Hills – Talakona two-day trip is an adventure pack that exposes visitors to the thrill of a mini hill station and waterfalls. “This package is priced at ₹3,200 per adult and ₹2,400 per child, which includes travel, food, stay and guide charges for two days,” said APTDC Divisional Manager R.V. Suresh Kumar Reddy.

Shrines in T.N.

In view of the growing number of Telugu devotees visiting the shrines in the border areas of Tamil Nadu, a package for two days covering Kanipakam, Golden Temple, Arunachalam (Tiruvannamalai), Kanchi and Tiruttani, costing ₹2,200 and ₹1,850 for an adult and a child respectively, has been introduced.

The fourth is a three-day package covering Srisailam, Mahanandi, Yaganti, Ahobilam and Belum caves, priced at ₹4,000 for an adult and ₹3,400 per child, focussing on the shrines in Kurnool district.

Tourists will be picked up from and dropped at the APTDC office in Srinivasam pilgrims accommodation complex near the APSRTC bus station. For bookings, contact 9848007033, 9848802099 or 0877 2289123/2289120.