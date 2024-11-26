ADVERTISEMENT

New textile policy in A.P. aims to attract ₹10,000 crore investment

Published - November 26, 2024 10:35 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA:

The policy aims to focus on weaving, processing, garments, and incentives for integrated units and create employment opportunities for 2 lakh people

G V R Subba Rao
G.V.R. Subba Rao

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Andhra Pradesh government will launch a new textile policy soon. The government aims to attract investments to the tune of ₹10,000 crore to the textile sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a review meeting on the new textile policy at the Secretariat on November 26 (Tuesday).

The draft policy was approved and the Chief Minister asked the officials to present it to the Cabinet soon. Mr. Naidu also reviewed the Leather Policy and suggested further deliberations on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the new policy must be more effective than the 2018-2023 policy and suggested that it should create widespread employment opportunities, particularly for women, at the grassroots level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The new policy will make Andhra Pradesh the best destination for investments in the textile industry,” he said. 

The policy aims to create 2 lakh employment opportunities, particularly focusing on weaving, processing, garments, and integrated units by offering incentives. The policy will provide capital subsidies and additional incentives for SC, ST, BC, minorities, and women.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US