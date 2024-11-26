New textile policy in A.P. aims to attract ₹10,000 crore investment

The Andhra Pradesh government will launch a new textile policy soon. The government aims to attract investments to the tune of ₹10,000 crore to the textile sector.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu chaired a review meeting on the new textile policy at the Secretariat on November 26 (Tuesday).

The draft policy was approved and the Chief Minister asked the officials to present it to the Cabinet soon. Mr. Naidu also reviewed the Leather Policy and suggested further deliberations on it.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister emphasised that the new policy must be more effective than the 2018-2023 policy and suggested that it should create widespread employment opportunities, particularly for women, at the grassroots level.

“The new policy will make Andhra Pradesh the best destination for investments in the textile industry,” he said.

The policy aims to create 2 lakh employment opportunities, particularly focusing on weaving, processing, garments, and integrated units by offering incentives. The policy will provide capital subsidies and additional incentives for SC, ST, BC, minorities, and women.