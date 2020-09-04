New terminal works to begin soon at airport

VIJAYAWADA

04 September 2020 23:39 IST

Works for an integrated terminal at the airport at Gannavaram are likely to begin in 10 days as the Central government is going to issue all the permissions required, said Collector A. Md. Imtiaz.

Mr. Imtiaz along with Vijayawada International Airport director G. Madhusudhan Rao inspected the airport premises on Friday. Mr. Imtiaz said that the integrated terminal which could handle 400 international passengers and 800 domestic passengers at any point of time would be built at a cost of ₹470 crore in 3.5 lakh square feet area.

The new terminal will have six aero bridges, 24 check-in counters, 14 immigration counters and four customs counters among other facilities.

