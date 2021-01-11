New temple chariot ready for kalyanotsavam at Antarvedi

Hyderabad-based craftsmen giving finishing touches to it

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Sunday inspected the works of the chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi in East Godavari district.

Accompanied by Razole MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna enquired about the final touches and paintings to the chariot that was made by the Hyderabad-based craftsmen on the temple campus.

In an interaction with the endowments authorities, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna directed them to get the work finished without any delay.

“The way the chariot works are progressing is impressive. Constant monitoring by the authorities concerned is enabling the workers meet the deadline. The chariot will be used in the coming kalyanotsavam in February,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

The annual event is scheduled to be celebrated between February 19 and 28, according to the temple authorities.

Trial run conducted

The Minister also reviewed the security arrangements on the temple campus. The new chariot remains under the watch of the police personnel round the clock.

Recently, the temple authorities conducted a trial run of the chariot and it met all the technical parameters.

“But for painting, the chariot is ready to use. It will be inaugurated on an auspicious day soon,” said Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna.

It may be recalled that the temple chariot was gutted in September last.