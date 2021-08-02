New technology to help farm motors save electricity

APSEEDCO signs pact with Andhra University

In an attempt to introduce Permanent Magnet Brushless Direct Current (PMBLDC) technology in farm motors which would help farmers save energy, the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (AP-SEEDCO) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Andhra University (AU) for preparing the design document, evolving manufacturing protocols as per industry standards, operational manual and developing a working model for demonstration of the technology.

APSEEDCO Chief Executive Officer A. Chandra Sekhar Reddy, in a press release, said the PMBLDC technology improves the motor efficiency up to 90% when compared to the existing 75% achieved with induction technology. The life expectancy of the system is around 15 to 20 years as high- grade materials are used in it when compared to the conventional AC motor whose life span is around 10 years.

The PMBLDC technology can be used for domestic pumping, in compressors of air conditioners (AC), refrigerators, washing machines, electric vehicles and etc.

In a webinar conducted on the occasion by the AU on the PMBLDC technology on Sunday, Minister for Energy, Environment, Forest, and Science & Technology Balineni Srinivasa Reddy said the government was keen on providing quality power to the farm sector.

He appreciated the efforts of the power utilities in upgrading 6,663 agriculture feeders and other infrastructure in just a year.

R&D activity

Energy Secretary N. Srikant stressed the need for strengthening research and development (R&D) activities in energy efficiency to lower the cost of production. He thanked AU Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy for the collaboration and urged him to get the project completed by February 2023.