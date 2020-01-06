New technologies will make delivery system more effective: MeitY official

Emerging technologies will bring rapid changes in all spheres, making the delivery system more effective, Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) Secretary Ajay Sawhney has said.

Addressing a meeting after launching an MBA programme in blended learning mode on digital governance and management at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Visakhapatnam, here on Monday, Mr. Sawhney said digital transformation would bring about a significant change in the quality of life.

Citing examples of Estonia and New Zealand, he said people in those countries are not in a need of visiting government offices for various services.

Mr. Sawhney said various applications were being used by the Government of India to deliver services such as soil health prediction, cropping pattern and required inputs on insurance products, irrigation, seeds and warehousing to the agriculture sector. Similarly, efforts are being made to improve services in other sectors.

“In next five to 10 years, a sea change is expected due to advent of technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analysis, cloud based services, Internet of Things, blockchain and robotics,” said Mr. Sawhney.

18-month course

Twenty seven executives working in various firms have been admitted to the 18-month course introduced under the aegis of the National e-Governance Division (NEGD) under the MeitY, he added.

Participating in the programme, Meghalaya Chief Secretary M.S. Rao said in data-driven society, access to Internet has become a legitimate right. He also pointed out how the Kerala High Court has given a judgment, making it a fundamental right to have smart phones and other gadgets which has become essential for a comfortable living.

Digital India

“Under the Digital India programme, NEGD is launching various courses to create awareness. The IIM-Visakhapatnam has taken a pioneering initiative to introduce a long-term course on digital governance and management.

Speaking on the occasion, IIM-V Director M. Chandrasekhar said the premier institute has earned a name in the job market in a sport span of time, with the students getting offers in prime positions.

Anirban Ghatak, chair of PGP-DGM programme, course coordinator Neena Pandey and others were present on the occasion.