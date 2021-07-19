New SP takes charge

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

19 July 2021 23:31 IST

Aishwarya Rastogi has taken charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Rajamahendravaram Urban on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Rastogi stated that special focus would be laid on the safety of women and anti-social elements including ‘blade batches’ in the city.

The 2013-batch IPS officer has recently been transferred from Visakhapatnam city, where he served as DCP (Law and Order).

