New SP takes charge in Chittoor

April 05, 2024 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - CHITTOOR

V.N. Manikanta Chandolu, a 2018 batch IPS officer, assumed charge as the 67th Superintendent of Police (SP) of Chittoor on Friday, following an order from the Election Commission of India (ECI).

Before this, Mr. Chandolu served as the Assault Commandant in the Greyhounds Division, Additional SP in the North Andhra region and worked with the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB). At the time of his posting in Chittoor, he was serving as the Deputy Commissioner of Visakhapatnam city Law & Order Division-I.

Speaking to the media here, the newly appointed SP said that he is committed to ensuring a free and peaceful polling process in the district, adding that he plans to enhance the professionalism of the district police, build trust between the police and the people, and strengthen community policing.

