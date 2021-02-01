New SP promises peaceful polls

Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Tirupati Urban district on Sunday.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the conduct of the panchayat elections in a free, fair, unbiased and peaceful manner as his top priority. Mr. Naidu, who has worked as the SP of Chittoor district in the past, acknowledged having knowledge of the district’s topography and sensitivity.

He said he would visit as many villages as possible to understand the ground level situation ‘as the time is too short’ for the polls. He said the police department was ready and fully geared up to meet any kind of exigencies during the polls, adding that bandobust would be provided to areas prone to violence or violation of law and order situation.

“Our functioning will enhance people’s confidence on the department. The conduct of the ensuing elections will prove this,” he sounded confident.