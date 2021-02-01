New SP promises peaceful polls

Ch. Venkata Appala Naidu took charge as the new Superintendent of Police of Tirupati Urban district on Sunday.
Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said the conduct of the panchayat elections in a free, fair, unbiased and peaceful manner as his top priority. Mr. Naidu, who has worked as the SP of Chittoor district in the past, acknowledged having knowledge of the district’s topography and sensitivity.
He said he would visit as many villages as possible to understand the ground level situation ‘as the time is too short’ for the polls. He said the police department was ready and fully geared up to meet any kind of exigencies during the polls, adding that bandobust would be provided to areas prone to violence or violation of law and order situation.
“Our functioning will enhance people’s confidence on the department. The conduct of the ensuing elections will prove this,” he sounded confident.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath